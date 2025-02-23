Teuvo Teravainen News: Strikes on power play in loss

Teravainen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Teravainen has two goals and five assists over six outings in February. His goal Sunday opened the scoring at 19:49 of the first period. The 30-year-old winger continues to see top-six minutes and power-play time. He's now at 13 goals, 41 points (18 on the power play), 88 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 57 appearances. Teravainen can help in fantasy formats focused on scoring if managers can cover for his poor plus-minus rating.