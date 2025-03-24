Teuvo Teravainen News: Supplies pair of helpers

Teravainen notched two power-play assists, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Teravainen continues to be a playmaking force on the second line and first power-play unit. He hasn't scored in his last nine games, but he has six assists in that span, including three with the man advantage. For the season, the veteran winger is up to 55 points in 71 appearances, surpassing his 76-game total of 53 points with the Hurricanes in 2023-24. Teravainen has added 101 shots on net, 23 power-play points and a minus-21 rating in 2024-25.