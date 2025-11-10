Teravainen chipped in on Connor Bedard's goal in the first minute of the contest before scoring one of his own early in the second period. The 31-year-old Teravainen now has three goals, eight assists and 17 shots on goal through 16 games this season. His performance Sunday ended a four-game point drought and marked his first assist since Oct. 23. Additionally, he skated for more than three and a half minutes with a man advantage, which is his highest share of power-play time since Oct. 26. While there are likely more consistent options available on the waiver wire, his most recent performance is a sign of good things to come if he can post a similar pace to the 58 points he had in 82 games in his first full season with the Blackhawks.