Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko Injury: Dealing with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Demko left Thursday's game versus the Kraken due to back spasms, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

While it's not an encouraging update, it's far from a worst-case scenario, which would be a recurrence of his knee injury. Demko can be considered day-to-day for now and likely won't start versus the Predators on Friday, though it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to back up in that contest.

