Thatcher Demko Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Demko (lower body) is week-to-week and won't accompany Vancouver on the team's upcoming five-game road trip, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

The Canucks will re-evaluate Demko when the team returns from the trip. He sustained the injury, which isn't his knee, in a 2-1 win over Toronto on Feb. 8 before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has a 6-6-3 record with one shutout, a 2.87 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. Vancouver recalled Arturs Silovs from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday under emergency conditions to occupy the backup role behind Kevin Lankinen.