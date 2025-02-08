Thatcher Demko Injury: Exits contest in first period

Demko (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Demko lasted 10:00 into the contest, stopping all six shots he faced. Kevin Lankinen took over in goal when Demko exited. The one silver lining here is that Demko will have two weeks to recover before the Canucks' next game Feb. 22 versus the Golden Knights. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.