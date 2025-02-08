Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko Injury: Exits contest in first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Demko (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Demko lasted 10:00 into the contest, stopping all six shots he faced. Kevin Lankinen took over in goal when Demko exited. The one silver lining here is that Demko will have two weeks to recover before the Canucks' next game Feb. 22 versus the Golden Knights. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

