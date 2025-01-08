Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko Injury: Getting close to playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Demko (back) is close to returning, but he isn't expected to play Wednesday in Washington, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Demko has a 2-1-3 record, 3.33 GAA and .881 save percentage in seven appearances this season. He was last in net Thursday. The Canucks have an upcoming back-to-back road set against Carolina on Friday and Toronto on Saturday, so Demko will likely start in one of those two games if he's available. In the meantime, Kevin Lankinen will face the Capitals.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
