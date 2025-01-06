Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko Injury: Not expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 10:20am

Demko (back) isn't expected to be available for Monday's road game against the Canadiens, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Although Demko is traveling with the Canucks as they begin their road trip, it appears as though he'll be forced to miss at least one more game. Head coach Rick Tocchet said after Monday's morning skate that he doesn't think Demko will play unless "he feels great," so the goaltender's next opportunity to return will presumably be Wednesday in Washington.

