Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Demko (knee) is making strides in his recovery and could be a game-time decision sooner rather than later, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

Demko won't be an option versus Boston on Tuesday and likely won't play in the second half of the Canucks' back-to-back against Pittsburgh on Wednesday either. Still, it's a positive update from general manager Patrik Allvin regarding the backstop's availability. Once given the all-clear, the 28-year-old San Diego native should reclaim his spot as the No. 1 option in Vancouver, relegating Kevin Lankinen to the backup role.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now