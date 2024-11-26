Thatcher Demko Injury: Progressing in recovery

Demko (knee) is making strides in his recovery and could be a game-time decision sooner rather than later, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

Demko won't be an option versus Boston on Tuesday and likely won't play in the second half of the Canucks' back-to-back against Pittsburgh on Wednesday either. Still, it's a positive update from general manager Patrik Allvin regarding the backstop's availability. Once given the all-clear, the 28-year-old San Diego native should reclaim his spot as the No. 1 option in Vancouver, relegating Kevin Lankinen to the backup role.