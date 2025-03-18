Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko Injury: Will travel on upcoming road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Demko (lower body) will travel with Vancouver on its upcoming six-game road trip, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Tuesday.

Demko has been on injured reserve since Feb. 23 after suffering his lower-body injury against Toronto on Feb. 8. The Canucks' road trip starts Thursday in St. Louis and concludes in Winnipeg on March 30, but it's not yet known if Demko will be available for any of those contests. Arturs Silovs will continue to operate as the No. 2 goaltender behind Kevin Lankinen while Demko works his way back to full health.

