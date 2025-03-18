Thatcher Demko Injury: Will travel on upcoming road trip

Demko (lower body) will travel with Vancouver on its upcoming six-game road trip, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Tuesday.

Demko has been on injured reserve since Feb. 23 after suffering his lower-body injury against Toronto on Feb. 8. The Canucks' road trip starts Thursday in St. Louis and concludes in Winnipeg on March 30, but it's not yet known if Demko will be available for any of those contests. Arturs Silovs will continue to operate as the No. 2 goaltender behind Kevin Lankinen while Demko works his way back to full health.