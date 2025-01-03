Thatcher Demko Injury: Won't dress Friday

Demko (back) will not be in the lineup against Nashville on Friday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Considering it's the second night of a back-to-back, at best Demko would have served as the reserve option even without his back injury. As such, there is no reason for the team to risk him, instead bring up Arturs Silovs to serve as the No. 2 behind Kevin Lankinen on Friday. Injuries have already limited Demko to just seven appearances this season, so fantasy players will no doubt be hoping he is cleared in time to face the Habs on Monday.