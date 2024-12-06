Thatcher Demko News: Backing up against Jackets

Demko (knee) will serve as the backup for Vancouver versus Columbus on Friday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko looks poised to return to action sooner rather than later. While he will sit on the bench behind Kevin Lankinen on Friday, it could open the door for Demko to make his first start of the season versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. Lankinen's strong play -- he's 12-3-3 on the season -- could see Demko eased back into action but eventually, he should reclaim the No. 1 spot in the crease.