Thatcher Demko News: Bounces back Wednesday

Demko stopped 31 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

This was a close game for a majority of the contest -- the Canucks didn't have a multi-goal lead until Pius Suter's empty-netter with 19 seconds left in the third period. Demko still played well and came away with his second win in four starts. The 29-year-old netminder is now 4-5-3 with a 3.27 GAA and an .877 save percentage. Demko is at risk of losing playing time if he can't get his season on track, so performances like this one will need to become more frequent. The Canucks' three-game road trip ends Friday in Dallas.