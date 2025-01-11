Thatcher Demko News: Gives up two goals Friday
Demko stopped 18 of 20 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes.
Demko played for the first time since Jan. 2 after missing three games in a row due to back spasms. Even though he looked competent between the pipes, he didn't get much support from the offense in this low-scoring matchup. Demko has gone winless in his last three appearances, going 0-1-1 with a 3.24 GAA and an .869 save percentage in that span. With the Canucks playing on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday at Toronto, it wouldn't be surprising if Demko is rested, with Kevin Lankinen guarding the Canucks' crease instead.
