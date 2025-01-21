Thatcher Demko News: Guarding cage at home
Demko will patrol the crease for Tuesday's home clash with Buffalo, per Cancucks Insider.
Demko will make his third straight start despite having posted a combined .806 save percentage over his last two outings. With Demko's injury concerns seemingly behind him, he should see the bulk of the workload for the Canucks moving forward while Kevin Lankinen is relegated to the backup role.
