Thatcher Demko News: Guarding goal Thursday

Demko will start in Thursday's road game versus the Sharks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko gets the nod in his home state of California. He's started to turn things around recently, going 2-1-0 with just four goals allowed over his last three appearances. The 29-year-old has a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Sharks have scored have scored just nine goals over their last four games.