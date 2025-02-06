Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko News: Guarding goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Demko will start in Thursday's road game versus the Sharks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko gets the nod in his home state of California. He's started to turn things around recently, going 2-1-0 with just four goals allowed over his last three appearances. The 29-year-old has a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Sharks have scored have scored just nine goals over their last four games.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now