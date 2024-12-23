Thatcher Demko News: Holds on for win

Demko stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Demko earned his second win of the season in this contest. He had a 4-1 lead to protect after two periods, and while the Sharks scored twice in the final frame, they didn't have enough time to even the score. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 2-1-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .889 save percentage over five games. Demko will get a little time to rest before Saturday's matinee home matchup against the Kraken.