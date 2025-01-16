Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko News: In goal against Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Demko will get the starting nod at home versus Los Angeles on Thursday, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Demko has struggled with injuries this season, limiting him to just eight appearances in which he posted a 2-2-3 record, 3.17 GAA and .883 save percentage. Still, the 29-year-old netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload for Vancouver if he can stay healthy -- something he's struggled to do thus far.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
