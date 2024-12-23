Thatcher Demko News: In net versus San Jose

Demko will tend the home twine Monday against the Sharks, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Demko's last start was in a 3-2 overtime loss to Utah on Dec. 18. The 29-year-old has a 1-1-2 record, .887 save percentage and 3.17 GAA through four appearances since making his return from a knee injury. The Sharks have a 2-6-1 record in December, and they rank 24th in the NHL with 2.72 goals per game this season.