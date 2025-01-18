Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko News: Lightly tested in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Demko stopped 13 of 15 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Demko earned his first win since Dec. 23 versus the Sharks in this contest. A pair of Leon Draisaitl tallies in the second period made things interesting, but the Oilers only had three shots in the third while chasing the game. Demko certainly didn't look sharp, but he did enough to improve to 3-3-3 with a 3.24 GAA and an .871 save percentage over 10 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Sabres.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
