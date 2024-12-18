Thatcher Demko News: Loses in overtime

Demko stopped 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Demko dropped to 1-1-2 after letting a 2-0 lead slip away. Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther scored in the third period for Utah, and Mikhail Sergachev finished the comeback at 4:48 of overtime. Demko showed some promise in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Monday, but he's still somewhat of a risky fantasy play as he gets back up to speed on the fly. He's allowed 13 goals over four starts, and it's likely he'll get some rest with the Canucks visiting the Golden Knights on Thursday to finish a back-to-back set.