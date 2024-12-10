Thatcher Demko News: Making season debut Tuesday

Demko will be in the home blue paint Tuesday versus the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko will make his first start of the 2024-25 campaign, as he's been contending with a knee injury dating back to last season. The California native's last appearance came in Vancouver's first-round playoff series against Nashville on April 21. The 29-year-old shouldn't be expected to take over the No. 1 netminding gig, at least in the short term, as Kevin Lankinen's strong play between the pipes has afforded Vancouver the luxury of easing Demko back into game action. Demko has been the backup to Lankinen in each of the last two games. Demko was stellar in 2023-24, posting a 35-14-2 record, .918 save percentage and 2.45 GAA over 51 regular-season outings.