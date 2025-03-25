Thatcher Demko News: Nabs shootout win in return

Demko stopped 22 shots in regulation and overtime and three of four shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Seeing his first action since Feb. 8 after recovering from a lower-body injury, Demko secured a crucial win for the Canucks as they push for a wild-card spot. The 29-year-old netminder has had a tough campaign due to injuries, but with Kevin Lankinen struggling in March (4-5-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .873 save percentage), the door is open for Demko to move into a timeshare or even reclaim the starting job if he can stay healthy.