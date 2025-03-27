Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko News: Picks up second straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Demko made 26 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The 29-year-old netminder has started two straight games since returning from a lower-body injury that had sidelined him since the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he's won them both. The Canucks sit three points back of the Blues in the race for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and if Demko is healthy and back in something close to peak form, he should see a heavy workload over the final weeks of the season.

