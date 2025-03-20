Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko News: Serving as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Demko (lower body) will fill the backup role against the Blues on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Demko has been out of action since Feb. 8 versus the Maple Leafs and will be back on the bench versus St. Louis. With Demko at least healthy enough for the No. 2 role, he could be ready to start against the Rangers on Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, Demko was seeing a heavy workload but the team may have to take a more cautious approach and split the starts between Demko and Kevin Lankinen.

