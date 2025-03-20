Thatcher Demko News: Serving as backup

Demko (lower body) will fill the backup role against the Blues on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Demko has been out of action since Feb. 8 versus the Maple Leafs and will be back on the bench versus St. Louis. With Demko at least healthy enough for the No. 2 role, he could be ready to start against the Rangers on Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, Demko was seeing a heavy workload but the team may have to take a more cautious approach and split the starts between Demko and Kevin Lankinen.