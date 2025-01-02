Thatcher Demko News: Set to face Seattle

Demko is slated to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, per Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now.

Demko wasn't available for the start of the season due to a knee injury, and he's struggled since making his season debut Dec. 10, posting a 2-1-3 record, 3.42 GAA and .879 save percentage in six appearances. He stopped 24 of 29 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in his last start Saturday. Seattle ranks 21st in goals per game with 2.89.