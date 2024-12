Demko is set to start at home against Seattle on Saturday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Demko has a 2-1-2 record, 3.14 GAA and .889 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 26 of 29 shots en route to a 4-3 victory over San Jose in his last start Monday. Seattle ranks 23rd in goals per game with 2.78.