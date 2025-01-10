Thatcher Demko News: Slated to guard cage against Canes
Demko is expected to be in goal on the road versus Carolina on Friday, per Patrick Johnston of The Providence.
Demko will make his first start since Jan. 2 against the Kraken, having missed the last three games with back spasms. Injuries have limited the 29-year-old netminder to just seven appearances this season in which he posted a 2-1-3 record, 3.33 GAA and .881 save percentage -- ratios that would mark career-worst numbers if they hold the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now