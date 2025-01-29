Thatcher Demko News: Starting against Nashville
Demko will defend the road crease against the Predators on Wednesday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Demko hasn't been very sharp in recent outings, as he's gone 1-3-0 with a 4.03 GAA and .833 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll have a favorable chance to get back on track Wednesday, as the Predators have averaged 2.69 goals per game this season, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.
