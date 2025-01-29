Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko News: Starting against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Demko will defend the road crease against the Predators on Wednesday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Demko hasn't been very sharp in recent outings, as he's gone 1-3-0 with a 4.03 GAA and .833 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll have a favorable chance to get back on track Wednesday, as the Predators have averaged 2.69 goals per game this season, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
