Thatcher Demko headshot

Thatcher Demko News: Starting against New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Demko will be between the road pipes against the Devils on Monday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Demko was activated off injured reserve earlier Monday after missing 15 games due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has been inconsistent since the start of the calendar year, going 4-5-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .900 save percentage over 11 appearances. The Devils are averaging 2.96 goals per game this season, which ranks 17th in the NHL.

Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks
