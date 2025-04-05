Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Demko will guard the home net Saturday against the Ducks, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko is looking to bounce back from a brought outing against Seattle in his last start, where he allowed four goals on 18 shots. The 29-year-old netminder is 2-2-0 with an .878 save percentage in four games since returning from a month-long stint on the injured list. Demko will face a Ducks team that's averaging 2.69 goals per game.

