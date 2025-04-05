Thatcher Demko News: Starting Saturday

Demko will guard the home net Saturday against the Ducks, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Demko is looking to bounce back from a brought outing against Seattle in his last start, where he allowed four goals on 18 shots. The 29-year-old netminder is 2-2-0 with an .878 save percentage in four games since returning from a month-long stint on the injured list. Demko will face a Ducks team that's averaging 2.69 goals per game.