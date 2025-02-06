Thatcher Demko News: Stellar in win

Demko stopped 33 of 34 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Demko came within 1:28 of a shutout, but he had to settle for the overtime win. It was still a strong outing -- he's won three of his last four starts while allowing just five goals in that span. The 29-year-old seems to have shaken off the rust of a long-term knee injury that prevented him from playing for two months to begin the season. The netminder is now 6-6-3 with a 2.90 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 16 starts. The Canucks' last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break is Saturday at home versus the Maple Leafs.