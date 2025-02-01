Thatcher Demko News: Struggles badly vs. Dallas

Demko stopped 11 of 14 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars. He also allowed two empty-net goals in the third period.

Demko had a woeful performance Friday, and he could've ended up allowing even more goals had the Stars been more accurate in front of goal. Demko remains the primary option between the pipes for the Canucks, but there's no question he's been struggling of late. He has dropped three of his previous four starts while posting a 1-3-0 record, a 3.29 GAA and an .877 save percentage in that stretch.