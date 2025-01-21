Thatcher Demko News: Stumbles in third period

Demko allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Demko has now lost three of his last four starts, giving up a total of 12 goals in that span. He allowed two tallies in the third period of Tuesday's game to squander a 2-1 lead. The 29-year-old is down to 3-4-3 with a 3.23 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 11 appearances. There hasn't been much to like about Demko's play so far, but he'll continue to start as long as Kevin Lankinen (illness) is unavailable. The Canucks' next game is Thursday in Edmonton.