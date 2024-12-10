Thatcher Demko News: Takes overtime loss in debut

Demko surrendered four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

The Canucks came back from a 3-1 deficit, but they couldn't get the puck in overtime. Dylan Holloway had the decisive goal, handing Demko a defeat in his season debut after a nearly eight-month recovery from a knee injury. It's safe to assume Demko and Kevin Lankinen will share the goaltending duties for at least the rest of December unless one or the other gets on a hot streak. The Canucks' next game is a tough one at home versus the Panthers on Thursday.