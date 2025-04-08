Thatcher Demko News: Tending twine in Dallas

Demko will patrol the road crease Tuesday versus the Stars, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet relays.

Demko is 3-2-0 with a 2.82 GAA and an .892 save percentage since returning from a lower-body injury March 24. Vancouver is all but eliminated from postseason contention, but if Demko can stay healthy for the team's remaining five games, he could set himself up for a bounce-back season in 2025-26. The 29-year-old was dealing with a knee injury last offseason, so a full summer of training would likely go a long way for Demko, who posted an outstanding 35-14-2 record in 2023-24. As for Tuesday's opponent, Dallas has dropped back-to-back games after winning seven straight.