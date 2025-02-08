Thatcher Demko News: Tending twine Saturday

Demko will patrol the home crease against Toronto on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko has won his last two outings, stopping 58 of 59 shots and earning his first shutout of 2024-25. He has a 6-6-3 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Toronto is tied for 11th in the league with 3.11 goals per game this campaign.