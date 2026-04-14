Theo Lindstein News: Demoted to minors
Lindstein was sent down to AHL Springfield on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Lindstein saw action in 17 games for the Blues this season, notching two goals, two assists and eight hits while averaging 15:46 of ice time. He'll return to the minors, where he has six goals and eight helpers in 56 minor-league contests. Heading into 2026-27, Lindstein should be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot.
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