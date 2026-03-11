Theo Lindstein News: Logs helper in NHL debut
Lindstein notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
This was Lindstein's NHL debut, and he made an impact with a secondary helper on Jimmy Snuggerud's tally in the second period. The Blues have leaned on their top defensemen all season, so Lindstein's minutes are likely to be limited as long as he's in a bottom-four role. He had 13:39 of ice time Tuesday in his debut, and it's unclear how long he'll stick in the NHL this time around.
