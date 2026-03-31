Theo Lindstein News: Scores first career goal
Lindstein scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.
Lindstein hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since he had an assist in his debut March 10 versus the Islanders. The 21-year-old defenseman opened the scoring Monday at 5:28 of the first period. Lindstein has added 11 shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating over 10 appearances. His offense is still a work in progress and likely won't ever be a leading skill, but he should be reliable in his own zone throughout his career.
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