Theo Lindstein News: Summoned from AHL
Lindstein was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.
Lindstein has six goals and 14 points in 56 minor-league appearances this season. It's unclear at this time if the 21-year-old blueliner will get a chance to make his NHL debut during his stint with the Blues.
