Theo Lindstein headshot

Theo Lindstein News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Lindstein was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.

Lindstein has six goals and 14 points in 56 minor-league appearances this season. It's unclear at this time if the 21-year-old blueliner will get a chance to make his NHL debut during his stint with the Blues.

Theo Lindstein
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Theo Lindstein See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Theo Lindstein See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
14 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
159 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
168 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024