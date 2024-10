Bordeleau (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and loaned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Bordeleau will see playing time in the minors after recovering from an injury sustained during training camp. He had six goals, 11 points, 48 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 12 hits across 27 NHL regular-season appearances with the Sharks in 2023-24. The 22-year-old forward will probably be back with the big club sometime in the 2024-25 campaign.