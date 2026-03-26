Thomas Chabot Injury: Has surgery Thursday
Chabot had surgery on his right forearm Thursday and will be out of action for at least four weeks, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Chabot will miss the remainder of the regular season and could return as early as the midway point of the opening round of the playoffs, if all goes well. Chabot had seven goals and 24 assists across 55 regular season games in 2025-26. Carter Yakemchuk will likely remain in the lineup during Chabot's absence.
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