Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot Injury: Injured in Manhattan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Chabot has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's road game against the Rangers due to a right arm injury.

Chabot was cross-checked by J.T. Miller at the end of the first period. Lassi Thomson (lower body) was also injured Monday, leaving the Senators with four defensemen for the rest of this game against the Rangers. The Senators play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Detroit, so Chabot should be considered questionable, at best, for that matchup at this time.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Chabot See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Chabot See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
Author Image
Greg Vara
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago