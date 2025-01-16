Thomas Chabot Injury: Not playing Thursday

Chabot (face) will miss Thursday's contest against Washington, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Chabot left Tuesday's tilt in the first period against the Islanders after he was hit in the face by the puck, and did not return. Chabot has struggled offensively this season with only three goals and 19 points in 43 outings, his worst performance since his rookie season in 2017-18 when he had 25 points in 63 games. Donovan Sebrango is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday, in place of Chabot.