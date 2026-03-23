Thomas Chabot Injury: Set to miss time
Head coach Travis Green said after Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers that Chabot (right arm) will be out for a while, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Chabot joins a growing list of injured Ottawa defensemen, as the team currently has only four healthy players on the blue line. Green relayed that two players from AHL Belleville will be brought up ahead of Tuesday's divisional matchup in Detroit. More information on Chabot's timeline for a return to the lineup may not be available until the team returns to Ottawa.
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