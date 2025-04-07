Thomas Chabot News: Adds two helpers in win

Chabot dished out two assists in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chabot got in on the action early in Sunday's game by assisting Adam Gaudette's opening goal for the contest. Chabot then picked up a secondary helper on David Perron's goal in the third period. With his two helpers, the 28-year-old Chabot has 32 assists, 38 points, 167 shots on net and 139 blocked shots in 76 games this season. The blueliner has provided decent output offensively for the Senators recently with five points in his last seven games. He currently ranks 29th in the league in blocks and provides enough category coverage in fantasy to give him good value in all league formats for the remainder of the regular season.