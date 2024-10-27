Thomas Chabot News: Bags helper in loss

Chabot notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Chabot has a helper in two of the last three contests. The 27-year-old defenseman is playing on the second pairing and second power-play unit, though the Senators' strong team offense has allowed scoring to be spread throughout the lineup. Chabot has earned four points, 21 shots on net, 19 blocks, eight hits and a minus-3 rating over eight appearances.