Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: Bumped nose, hand fine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 2:22pm

Contrary to a previous report, Chabot's hand was not cut at Tuesday's practice. The blueliner had to leave the ice after bumping his nose, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot suffered a broken nose before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, so that's presumably why the bump warranted him exiting practice early. Although he did miss Jan. 16's clash against Washington after being struck in the face by the puck, Chabot featured in the Senators' final 12 games before the break, so unless there's a setback, he should be fine Saturday versus Montreal.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
