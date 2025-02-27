Thomas Chabot News: Finds back of net in loss

Chabot scored a goal on a team-high five shots on net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets, adding a hit and a blocked shot.

The 28-year-old blueliner spoiled Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid by snapping home a shot from the faceoff dot to the right of the netminder midway through the second period. Chabot has been productive over the last month, collecting two goals and eight points in the last 10 games while adding 32 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger.