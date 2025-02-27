Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: Finds back of net in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 9:37am

Chabot scored a goal on a team-high five shots on net in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets, adding a hit and a blocked shot.

The 28-year-old blueliner spoiled Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid by snapping home a shot from the faceoff dot to the right of the netminder midway through the second period. Chabot has been productive over the last month, collecting two goals and eight points in the last 10 games while adding 32 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now